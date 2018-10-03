Choozle
Choozle provides digital advertising software that leverages detailed consumer data to power programmatic advertising campaigns across display, video, mobile and other mediums. In 2012, CEO Andrew Fischer and the team surveyed the market and found that because of the complexity and cost of this type of advertising, most marketers outsourced their programmatic advertising efforts. Thus, Choozle was an early leader in “democratizing the medium” and through its self-service product, eliminating managed services in the process. Today Choozle has 400 global clients, 380 of which are fully self-service. Choozle is deeply embedded in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Denver and has benefited from the symbiotic relationship since its inception. Choozle hires students out of many local schools including Galvanize, the co-working space and coding school that they were born out of. “We’re proud to be part of Denver’s startup heritage,” says Andrew.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|5357.2%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$13609823.00
|HQ Location
|Denver, Colorado
|Business Leader(s)
|Andrew Fischer
|Title
|CEO and Co-Founder