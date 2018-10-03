DHD Films
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

15.

Caduceus Healthcare Inc.

Courtesy of Caduceus Healthcare

Of all the lessons Carlos Lopez learned during his 20 years in the United States Marines, one in particular has stayed with him: always take care of each other. Now the CEO of Caduceus Healthcare, Lopez strives to implement this idea for both employees and customers. A medical staffing firm, Caduceus acts as a “conduit” between workers and potential employers, generally medical facilities operated by the government. Lopez appreciates the chance to connect people with new employment opportunities and to help work through the stereotypes or concerns that prospective employees may have about working in a military hospital or other federal institution. Headquartered in downtown Atlanta, Caduceus is able to draw on a dedicated workforce and regularly recruit interns from Georgia State University. As the company continues to grow and diversify – venturing further into the commercial sector – Lopez and his team will seek to maintain their culture of loyalty and dedication to one another.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 632.34%
2017 Revenues ($M) $32322635.00
HQ Location Atlanta, Georgia
Business Leader(s) Carlos Lopez
Title CEO

