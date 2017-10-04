Caduceus Healthcare
Of all the lessons Carlos Lopez learned during his 20 years in the U.S. Marines, one in particular has stayed with him: always take care of each other. Now the CEO of Caduceus Healthcare, Lopez strives to implement this idea for both employees and customers. A medical staffing firm, Caduceus acts as a conduit between workers and potential employers, generally medical facilities operated by the government. Lopez appreciates the chance work through the stereotypes or concerns that prospective employees may have about working in a military hospital or other federal institution. Headquartered in downtown Atlanta, Caduceus is able to draw on a dedicated workforce and regularly recruits interns from Georgia State University. As the company continues to grow and diversify, venturing further into the commercial sector, Lopez and his team will seek to maintain their culture of loyalty and dedication to one another.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|814.35%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$34.09
|HQ Location
|Atlanta
|Business Leader(s)
|Carlos Lopez
|Title
|Owner and CEO