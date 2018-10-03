Bowa Construction
Founder and CEO Nosa Ehimwenman started Bowa Construction in 2009 after working in corporate America for 10 years and deciding he wanted to do more. After looking at the landscape of small contractors around Chicago, Nosa saw an opportunity to create jobs in a historically white industry. Nearly 10 years later and Bowa Construction is one of the most diverse construction companies in the city of Chicago. Nosa says, “One of the greatest joys is giving a young black or brown kid an opportunity in construction. I love taking that risk and watching them grow.” “Being here in this town is about moving and changing stereotypes,” says Nosa. The two buildings they’ve purchased and connected to their office used to be old liquor stores that they have renovated. In turn, they’ve changed the perception of the building and the neighborhood as a whole.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|1150%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$25000000.00
|HQ Location
|Chicago, Illinois
|Business Leader(s)
|Nose Ehimwenman
|Title
|President and CEO