Blossom Foods
Sue Adams was a speech pathologist evaluating patients with swallowing issues when she decided to become an entrepreneur. For years she watched patients on pureed diets, which can include sufferers of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and dementia, endure bland or low-quality food. Adams was inspired to create better-tasting meals for those who are put on a soft-texture diet and founded Blossom Foods in 2006. The company has since distinguished itself from competitors with unique, high-quality pureed food options and has expanded its product offering to include grounded and soft-chopped meals. With support from the community in its hometown of Oakland, Calif., Blossom Foods has been able to secure a kitchen for manufacturing its products and build a team of loyal employees—the company has lost only one employee in 10 years. Looking forward, Adams would like to educate the public about the company, pursue retail sales opportunities in locations like Walmart, and expand the business’ current portfolio of healthcare partners, which includes Kaiser Permanente.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|146.66%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$1.44
|HQ Location
|Oakland, Calif.
|Business Leader(s)
|Sue Adams
|Title
|CEO