Blaisdell’s Business Products
As its tagline “Have a great work day” suggests, Blaisdell’s is dedicated to providing customers with an experience they won’t forget. Located in Oakland, California but servicing clients nationwide, this business products supplier has been in existence since 1950. Margee Witt joined the business in 1984 and then took the helm as CEO in 2003. She has since transformed the company from a retail office supply store to a business to business supplier powerhouse and dramatically grown the staff from 4 employees to 35 during her tenure. The company offers a variety of items, such as office products, break room supplies, and office furniture to business clients across the nation. Blaisdell’s prides itself on providing their customers with a great experience, speedy delivery, and a growing selection of eco-friendly business supplies.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|116.1%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$16966493.00
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Margee Witt
|Title
|CEO