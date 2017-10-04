Blaisdell’s Business Products
As its “have a great work day” tagline suggests, Blaisdell’s is dedicated to providing customers with an experience they won’t forget. Located in Oakland, Calif. and servicing clients nationwide, this business products supplier has been in existence since 1950. Margee Witt joined the business in 1984 and then took the helm as CEO in 2003. She has since transformed the company from a retail office supply store to a business-to-business supplier powerhouse and dramatically grown the staff from four employees to 30 during her tenure. The company offers a variety of items, such as office products, break room supplies, and office furniture. Blaisdell’s prides itself on providing its customers with a great experience, speedy delivery, and a growing selection of eco-friendly business supplies.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|144.50%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$15.21
|HQ Location
|Oakland, Calif.
|Business Leader(s)
|Margee Witt
|Title
|CEO