BEPC Incorporated
Oscar Casillas established BEPC, a life sciences engineering and information technology consulting firm in 2005 after working for 30 years at a major corporation, which became his first client. BEPC now has contracts with several large corporations and conducts work internationally in the USA, Mexico, Canada, Czech Republic, India and China. BEPC has over 400 full-time employees globally. Oscar prides himself on his company’s agility and responsiveness, both with clients and with employees. His goal is to establish a culture of excellence in all business aspects. His company’s growing client base has allowed BEPC to engage in projects such as regulatory compliance, process and product transfers, FDA remediation, facility commissioning and qualification, and major network and telecommunications deployment and refresh programs.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|223.58%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$28685570.00
|HQ Location
|San Angelo, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Oscar Casillas
|Title
|President and CEO