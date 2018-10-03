LEEP Forward
Streamline Group

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
38.

BEPC Incorporated

Courtesy of BEPC Incorporated

Oscar Casillas established BEPC, a life sciences engineering and information technology consulting firm in 2005 after working for 30 years at a major corporation, which became his first client. BEPC now has contracts with several large corporations and conducts work internationally in the USA, Mexico, Canada, Czech Republic, India and China. BEPC has over 400 full-time employees globally. Oscar prides himself on his company’s agility and responsiveness, both with clients and with employees. His goal is to establish a culture of excellence in all business aspects. His company’s growing client base has allowed BEPC to engage in projects such as regulatory compliance, process and product transfers, FDA remediation, facility commissioning and qualification, and major network and telecommunications deployment and refresh programs.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 223.58%
2017 Revenues ($M) $28685570.00
HQ Location San Angelo, Texas
Business Leader(s) Oscar Casillas
Title President and CEO

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com