BEPC
Oscar Casillas established BEPC, a life sciences engineering and information technology consulting firm, in 2005 after working for 30 years at a major corporation, which in turn became his first client. BEPC now has contracts with several large corporations and conducts work internationally in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Czech Republic, India, and China. BEPC has over 400 full-time global employees. Casillas prides himself on his company’s agility and responsiveness, both with clients and with employees. His goal is to establish a culture of excellence in all business aspects. His company’s growing client base has allowed BEPC to engage in projects such as regulatory compliance, process and product transfers, FDA remediation, and facility commissioning and qualification.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|254.59%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$20.04
|HQ Location
|San Angelo, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Oscar Casillas
|Title
|President