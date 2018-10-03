Barcelo Construction
Barceló Construction is a union shop that provides quality full service structural concrete such as foundations, slab on grade, structural formwork, concrete placement and cast in place. Barceló’s main focus is in Public Works projects, specifically educational facilities. Having never attended college herself, CEO Monica Sanchez is incredibly moved by the opportunity lay the foundations of colleges and watch those buildings grow from nothing. She also works to hire individuals from the inner city areas and has maintained strong relationships with a core set of workers that have stuck with the company during tough times. That being said, Monica faces the challenge of finding skilled labor in the younger generation. The Barceló team recently broke ground on their own office and are, quite literally, building the foundation for their own future.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|186.35%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$3113620.00
|HQ Location
|Newhall, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Monica Sanchez
|Title
|President