Azavea
Robert Cheetham is the founder and CEO of Azavea, a certified B Corporation that creates geographic visualization and analysis software for civic and social impact. The firm has designed and developed software tools for a range of domains including water, climate change, ecosystems, elections, transportation, satellite and aerial imagery, and international development. The firm’s public service mission and research focus are at the heart of its work and includes R&D partnerships, the Summer of Maps and open source fellowship programs, and an annual donation of a portion of its profits to charitable organizations. Azavea’s latest research is focused on building and sharing software tools that use machine learning and artificial intelligence for positive impact.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|167.92%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$7404370.00
|HQ Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Business Leader(s)
|Robert Cheetham
|Title
|CEO