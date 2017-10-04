Atomic Object
Carl Erickson, who gave up his job as a tenured university professor to dive headfirst into the startup space, isn’t afraid to challenge conventions, which informs Atomic Object’s culture and structure. Under Carl’s leadership, the custom software design and development consultancy has seen rapid growth. Today, it serves a host of clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Looking ahead, Carl would like the company to outlive himself, and continue to challenge conventions and create great work.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|53.43%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$8.50
|HQ Location
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|Business Leader(s)
|Carl Erickson, CEO
|Title
|CEO