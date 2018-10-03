Ascension Coffee
Ascension is Russell Hayward’s fifth business and the name “Ascension” is rooted in the reason the company was founded: to elevate the coffee experience. Russell came from the restaurant world where care and service is paramount and he felt like the coffee scene wasn’t up to par with the rest of Dallas’ food and beverage establishments. Russell felt this created an opportunity on what he thought the community had been waiting for: a craft coffee café focused on quality, design, culture and authenticity. Community is also core to the
Ascension experience. Each café is uniquely designed to create an engaging atmosphere customized to suit each individual community so no two cafés look alike. “We want to be center of the communities we serve in,” says Hayward. The first shop was launched in the fledgling Dallas Design District in 2012 and was a key factor in the development of the once industrial area, the latest development being Dallas’ first Virgin Hotel under construction next door. Ascension is a Dallas staple and continues expand to 11 cafes throughout the metroplex by year end 2018.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|390.58%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$5102000.00
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Russell Hayward
|Title
|Founder