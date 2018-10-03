Simpson Plastering, LLC
Transportation One, LLC

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
24.

Ascension Coffee

Courtesy of Ascension Coffee

Ascension is Russell Hayward’s fifth business and the name “Ascension” is rooted in the reason the company was founded: to elevate the coffee experience. Russell came from the restaurant world where care and service is paramount and he felt like the coffee scene wasn’t up to par with the rest of Dallas’ food and beverage establishments. Russell felt this created an opportunity on what he thought the community had been waiting for: a craft coffee café focused on quality, design, culture and authenticity. Community is also core to the
Ascension experience. Each café is uniquely designed to create an engaging atmosphere customized to suit each individual community so no two cafés look alike. “We want to be center of the communities we serve in,” says Hayward. The first shop was launched in the fledgling Dallas Design District in 2012 and was a key factor in the development of the once industrial area, the latest development being Dallas’ first Virgin Hotel under construction next door. Ascension is a Dallas staple and continues expand to 11 cafes throughout the metroplex by year end 2018.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 390.58%
2017 Revenues ($M) $5102000.00
HQ Location Dallas, Texas
Business Leader(s) Russell Hayward
Title Founder

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com