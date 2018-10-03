Amerisal Foods LLC
Nora and her daughter Vanessa discovered Amerisal Imports Exports in 2008. They recognized a huge market for nostalgic Latin American Foods, they bought the then bankrupt company and renamed it Amerisal Foods. Amerisal Foods now imports and distributes authentic and nostalgic food items from Latin America. Among some products we can mention items with corn, rice, cheese, cream, beans, and chocolate. They own the brand Perla Bandera de El Salvador, are the exclusive distributors of the brand Petacones, they also commercialize products with their company name. These two fierce entrepreneurs have occupied every position in their company, from sorting cheese, driving delivery trucks, closing deals with supermarkets and managing operations. Their authentic leadership has enabled them to build strong, trusting relationships with Amerisal employees and a steadfast company culture based on genuine family values.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|95.21%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$4653000.00
|HQ Location
|Van Nuys, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Nora Saca
|Title
|CEO