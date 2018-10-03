Circle Graphics
John Pomp

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

82.

Amerisal Foods LLC

Nora and her daughter Vanessa discovered Amerisal Imports Exports in 2008. They recognized a huge market for nostalgic Latin American Foods, they bought the then bankrupt company and renamed it Amerisal Foods. Amerisal Foods now imports and distributes authentic and nostalgic food items from Latin America. Among some products we can mention items with corn, rice, cheese, cream, beans, and chocolate. They own the brand Perla Bandera de El Salvador, are the exclusive distributors of the brand Petacones, they also commercialize products with their company name. These two fierce entrepreneurs have occupied every position in their company, from sorting cheese, driving delivery trucks, closing deals with supermarkets and managing operations. Their authentic leadership has enabled them to build strong, trusting relationships with Amerisal employees and a steadfast company culture based on genuine family values.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 95.21%
2017 Revenues ($M) $4653000.00
HQ Location Van Nuys, California
Business Leader(s) Nora Saca
Title CEO

