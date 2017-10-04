AmericanChecked
AmericanChecked is a nationally accredited background screening company that services Tribal enterprises, commercial gaming corporations, and nonprofits. Founded in 2005, AmericanChecked is native/woman-owned and TERO-certified company. A focus on customer service and a high level of accuracy are just two of the defining qualities that have made AmericanChecked successful, according to founder Julie Hakman.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|82.12%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$4.52
|HQ Location
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Business Leader(s)
|Julie Hakma
|Title
|President & CEO