All Filters LLC
All Filters LLC is an online retail company that offers a variety of filtration products including replacement refrigerator filters, furnace filters of almost any size, a variety of different home water filters, pool and spa filters, and more. Shu Saito started All Filters in 2009 and in 2017 brought in close to $6M in revenue. Shu hopes to double that number in the next 3-5 years. Right now All Filters is only selling on their website, but Shu is exploring opportunities to sell in online marketplaces like Amazon, eBay and Walmart and anticipates All Filters will benefit from that industry’s shift to online selling.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|181.75%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$5798475.00
|HQ Location
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Business Leader(s)
|Shu Saito
|Title
|CEO