All Copy Products
All Copy Products is a digital office technology company that provides copiers, printers, managed print services, document management, and IT services to clients. To incentivize quality of work, CEO and president Brad Knepper offers employees a unique bonus package based on maximizing the time needed between machine fixes.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|89.82%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$74.27
|HQ Location
|Denver
|Business Leader(s)
|Brad Knepper
|Title
|President and CEO