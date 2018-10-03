Access General Contracting, Inc.
Access General Contracting, Inc. is a General Engineering Contractor specializing in all Horizontal Construction (concrete, asphalt, striping, grading, demolition, and underground utilities). AGC works with public, private, and federal agencies and services CA, Nevada, and Arizona. CEO Elizabeth Tene and her brother Albert started the company in 2012 because both of their parents were entrepreneurs. They work to hire people who need a second chance and have grown from 3 employees in 2012 to 36 today. Elizabeth is most proud of the company’s ability to provide well for its employees and their families. AGC aspires to be a $30M company within the next 3-5 years and Elizabeth is confident they’ll get there.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|305.01%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$1277973.00
|HQ Location
|Westminster, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Elizabeth Tene
|Title
|President