ER2
The Ruby Slipper Cafe

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
27.

Access General Contracting, Inc.

Courtesy of Access General Contracting

Access General Contracting, Inc. is a General Engineering Contractor specializing in all Horizontal Construction (concrete, asphalt, striping, grading, demolition, and underground utilities). AGC works with public, private, and federal agencies and services CA, Nevada, and Arizona. CEO Elizabeth Tene and her brother Albert started the company in 2012 because both of their parents were entrepreneurs. They work to hire people who need a second chance and have grown from 3 employees in 2012 to 36 today. Elizabeth is most proud of the company’s ability to provide well for its employees and their families. AGC aspires to be a $30M company within the next 3-5 years and Elizabeth is confident they’ll get there.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 305.01%
2017 Revenues ($M) $1277973.00
HQ Location Westminster, California
Business Leader(s) Elizabeth Tene
Title President

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com