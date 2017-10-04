Tembo
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School Professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, Companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2012 and 2016.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners in 2017 were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, Urban League of Louisiana, World Business Chicago, Team JXN, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone, PC.

From an organic candy shop in Oakland, Calif. to a towing company based in Texas, there is a wide swath of businesses thriving in America’s urban centers and creating jobs where they are needed most. Here are this year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC).

22.

Fathom

Fathom is driven by advanced technologies that enhance its customers’ product development processes. The company has changed the way products are designed and manufactured by helping designers and engineers make the un-makeable. By blending additive technologies and materials with legacy manufacturing methods, Fathom takes companies from concept to prototype to manufacturing in a way that wasn‘t previously possible. With manufacturing facilities in Oakland and Seattle offering services nationwide, Fathom’s vast customer base includes companies spanning industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and consumer goods. Fathom cofounders Rich Stump and Michelle Mihevc have a proven track record of integrating cutting edge methodologies before adoption by the wider market and share a passion for providing customers with best-in-class equipment, services, and support.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 347.30%
2016 Revenues ($M) $15.14
HQ Location Oakland, Calif.
Business Leader(s) Rich Stump, Michelle Mihevc
Title Co-Founders and Principals

