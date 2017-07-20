Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mario Greco
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Zurich, Switzerland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
52,473
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about Zurich Insurance Group
Former Zurich Insurance CEO Commits Suicide
It comes 6 months after Martin Senn left the company under a cloud.
Is there a suicide contagion on Wall Street?
A series of untimely deaths at J.P. Morgan Chase and other banks has left observers wondering if there are more to come.
Tragedy in Switzerland: What drove two top executives to suicide?
Zurich Finanical's CFO and Swisscom's CEO took their own lives this summer. Their pressures were eerily similar -- and all too common for Swiss executives.
