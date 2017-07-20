HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of World Fuel Services

402

World Fuel Services

INT

U.S.

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Michael J. Kasbar

Sector

Energy

Industry

Energy

HQ Location

Miami, FL

Website

www.wfscorp.com

Years on Global 500 List

6

Employees

5,000

World Fuel Services is also featured in these fortune lists

#103

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

World Fuel Services: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$27,016-11.1%
Profits ($M)$126.5-27.5%
Assets ($M)$5,413
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,925
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues0.5%
Profits as % of Assets2.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about World Fuel Services

The Fortune 500's fastest-growing companies

A look at the 11 big U.S. companies with the best 5-year revenue growth, including two that grew even faster than Apple.

Read More →
The only Fortune 500 company that's grown faster than Apple

A big player in a low-profile business has outpaced the tech giant in both revenue growth and stock return.

Read More →
401
403
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.