HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Patrick Sison — AP

61

Wells Fargo

WFC

U.S.

 

Though it had little impact on the bank’s bottom line, a phony accounts scandal dominated 2016 for Wells Fargo, which continues to deal with the costs and fallout stemming from its aggressive sales tactics. (The company paid a $185 million fine and fired more than 5,000 employees who were found to have opened as many as 2 million unauthorized accounts for consumers. Former CEO John Stumpf also resigned in the wake of the scandal, replaced by company COO Tim Sloan.) Still, Wells Fargo grew sales almost 5% in 2016 as higher interest rates also benefited the bank, which is America’s largest retail mortgage and auto lender, with a larger loan portfolio than any of its U.S. peers. Despite the regulatory penalties, the bank’s profits fell just about 4% last year, preserving its place among the most profitable companies in the Fortune 500. Wells Fargo also recently announced plants to close more than 400 branches, following the rest of the industry’s shift away from brick-and-mortar banking in order to boost earnings.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Timothy J. Sloan

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

San Francisco, CA

Website

www.wellsfargo.com

Years on Global 500 List

20

Employees

269,100

Wells Fargo is also featured in these fortune lists

#25

Fortune 500

Wells Fargo: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$94,1764.6%
Profits ($M)$21,938.0-4.2%
Assets ($M)$1,930,115
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$199,581
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues23.3%
Profits as % of Assets1.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity11.0%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Wells Fargo

Here's What Warren Buffett Told Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan After the Phony Accounts Scandal

And where the bank's former CEO got it wrong.

Read More →
Wells Fargo Wants Its 'Control Tower' to Manage Your Digital Financial Life

A tool for people who wonder who the heck they've given their credit-card data to.

Read More →
A Private Equity Fund Formerly Valued at $2 Billion Is Now 'Nearly Worthless'

Only seven such funds worth more than $1 billion have ever lost money for investors.

Read More →
Wells Fargo’s Shares Drop Despite Better-Than-Expected Quarter

The bank missed its goal for total operating revenue.

Read More →
JPMorgan Just Had Its Best-Ever Quarter, Thanks to Higher Interest Rates

Higher lending volumes and interest rates spell good times ahead

Read More →
60
62
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.