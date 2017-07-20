Walgreens Boots Alliance bills itself as “the first global, pharmacy-led health and wellbeing enterprise” and its size gives it enormous clout with drugmakers. Still, it’s been a mixed year for the company as it integrates its acquisition of smaller rival Rite Aid and streamlines its store footprint. In May the company extended by three years its multibillion-dollars distribution partnership with AmerisourceBergen, which has allowed it keep costs in check by streamlining how its gets its supply of drugs. Walgreens Boots Alliance was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Ill.
CEO
Stefano Pessina
Sector
Food & Drug Stores
Industry
Food and Drug Stores
HQ Location
Deerfield, IL
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
300,000
