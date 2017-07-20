HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Walgreens Boots Alliance

37

Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA

U.S.

 

Walgreens Boots Alliance bills itself as “the first global, pharmacy-led health and wellbeing enterprise” and its size gives it enormous clout with drugmakers. Still, it’s been a mixed year for the company as it integrates its acquisition of smaller rival Rite Aid and streamlines its store footprint. In May the company extended by three years its multibillion-dollars distribution partnership with AmerisourceBergen, which has allowed it keep costs in check by streamlining how its gets its supply of drugs. Walgreens Boots Alliance was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Ill.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Stefano Pessina

Sector

Food & Drug Stores

Industry

Food and Drug Stores

HQ Location

Deerfield, IL

Website

www.walgreensbootsalliance.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

300,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2016.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is also featured in these fortune lists

#17

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$117,35113.4%
Profits ($M)$4,173.0-1.1%
Assets ($M)$72,688
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$29,880
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.6%
Profits as % of Assets5.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity14.0%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Walgreens Boots Alliance

FTC Denies Blocking Walgreens-Rite Aid Merger

Expect more big deals to get the government's blessing under Donald Trump.

Read More →
Walgreens Scraps Rite Aid Deal and Will Instead Buy 2,200 Stores for $5 Billion

It's quite a setback for a legendary dealmaker.

Read More →
Why Amazon's Whole Foods Deal Is Slamming Pharma Stocks, Too

The drug industry really doesn't want to compete with Amazon.

Read More →
Amazon's Next Big Disruption May Be the Pharmacy Business

But it won't be easy.

Read More →
CVS Stores Are Failing to Bring In Customers

Profit is way down as fewer shoppers are coming in.

Read More →
36
38
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.