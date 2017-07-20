HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Jasper Juinen—Bloomberg/Getty Images

6

Volkswagen

VLKAY

Germany

 

As the largest automaker by worldwide sales, Volkswagen is a German automobile company started by the German Labour Front as the “people’s car.” The German Labour Front created Volkswagen to design a car that would be affordable, unlike more luxury German vehicles. The company’s core markets are China and Germany. Volkswagen is the founding member of Volkswagen Group which controls many car and truck brands including Audi, SEAT, Lamborghini, Bentley, Bugatti, Scania, MAN, and Skoda.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Matthias Muller

Sector

Motor Vehicles & Parts

Industry

Motor Vehicles and Parts

HQ Location

Wolfsburg, Germany

Website

www.volkswagen.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

626,715

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Volkswagen: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$240,2641.5%
Profits ($M)$5,937.3
Assets ($M)$432,116
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$97,753
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.5%
Profits as % of Assets1.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Volkswagen

People Are Angry About This Audi Ad That Compares Women to Used Cars

Some consumers have threatened to boycott the German carmaker.

Read More →
Volkswagen Pushes Further Into Virtual Reality

The carmaker's new app bundles together all of its previous VR software.

Read More →
California Tells Volkswagen to Build Electric Charging Stations in Poor Areas

The German automaker had agreed to support clean cars to atone for its diesel emissions scandal.

Read More →
Volkswagen's CEO Says Changing the Automaker's Corporate Culture Is 'Not an Easy Undertaking'

Matthias Mueller says some in VW are still "longing for the old centralistic leadership."

Read More →
U.S. Preparing to Sue Fiat Chrysler Over Excess Diesel Emissions

As early as this week if no agreement is reached with the Italian-American automaker.

Read More →
5
7
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.