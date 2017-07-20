As the largest automaker by worldwide sales, Volkswagen is a German automobile company started by the German Labour Front as the “people’s car.” The German Labour Front created Volkswagen to design a car that would be affordable, unlike more luxury German vehicles. The company’s core markets are China and Germany. Volkswagen is the founding member of Volkswagen Group which controls many car and truck brands including Audi, SEAT, Lamborghini, Bentley, Bugatti, Scania, MAN, and Skoda.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Matthias Muller
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Wolfsburg, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
626,715
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Volkswagen
Some consumers have threatened to boycott the German carmaker.
The carmaker's new app bundles together all of its previous VR software.
The German automaker had agreed to support clean cars to atone for its diesel emissions scandal.
Matthias Mueller says some in VW are still "longing for the old centralistic leadership."
As early as this week if no agreement is reached with the Italian-American automaker.