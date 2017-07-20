HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Neil Hall—Reuters

149

Vodafone Group

VOD

Britain

 

CEO

Vittorio Colao

Sector

Telecommunications

Industry

Telecommunications

HQ Location

Newbury, Britain

Website

www.vodafone.com

Years on Global 500 List

18

Employees

111,556

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
Vodafone Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$58,611-5.0%
Profits ($M)$-6,904.0
Assets ($M)$165,420
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$77,211
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-11.8%
Profits as % of Assets-4.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-8.9%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

