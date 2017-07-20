Vodafone Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Vittorio Colao
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Newbury, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
18
Employees
111,556
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
