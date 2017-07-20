It has been an acquisitive year for telecommunications giant Verizon. In the span of a few months the company announced that it would acquire both AOL and Yahoo as it works to load its formidable network—still the most comprehensive and widespread in the U.S.—with content in a bid to keep a highly competitive (and highly lucrative) market from turning into a commodity business. The company is dead-set on a mobile, digital future and has been investing in next-generation 5G wireless technology as well as the multitrillion-dollar Internet of things opportunities it enables. Verizon was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City.
CEO
Lowell C. McAdam
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
160,900
#14
News about Verizon
Tech giants argue that rolling back Obama-era rules would harm consumers.
Analysis showed emails from Europe and porn domain name,
Workers in California and Nevada had rejected initial settlement.
There has been no loss or theft of customer information.
But it's still at least a year away from super-fast 5G deployments.