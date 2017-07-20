HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

32

Verizon

VZ

U.S.

 

It has been an acquisitive year for telecommunications giant Verizon. In the span of a few months the company announced that it would acquire both AOL and Yahoo as it works to load its formidable network—still the most comprehensive and widespread in the U.S.—with content in a bid to keep a highly competitive (and highly lucrative) market from turning into a commodity business. The company is dead-set on a mobile, digital future and has been investing in next-generation 5G wireless technology as well as the multitrillion-dollar Internet of things opportunities it enables. Verizon was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City.

CEO

Lowell C. McAdam

Sector

Telecommunications

Industry

Telecommunications

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.verizon.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

160,900

Verizon is also featured in these fortune lists

#14

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Verizon: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$125,980-4.3%
Profits ($M)$13,127.0-26.6%
Assets ($M)$244,180
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$22,524
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.4%
Profits as % of Assets5.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity58.3%
News about Verizon

Major Tech Firms Clash With Internet Providers Over U.S. Net Neutrality Rules

Tech giants argue that rolling back Obama-era rules would harm consumers.

Read More →
Conservative Group Says Pro Net Neutrality Comments Were Faked

Analysis showed emails from Europe and porn domain name,

Read More →
AT&T Has Tentative Deal with Workers Who Went on Strike

Workers in California and Nevada had rejected initial settlement.

Read More →
Personal Data of 6 Million Verizon Customers Was Leaked

There has been no loss or theft of customer information.

Read More →
Where AT&T Is Expanding Fastest Mobile Service Next

But it's still at least a year away from super-fast 5G deployments.

Read More →
