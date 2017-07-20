The largest independent refiner in the U.S. operates more than a dozen refineries around the world, capable of running through more than three million barrels of oil per day. Profits and revenue have softened in recent years, however, particularly as Valero can no longer cash in on a surplus of oil in the U.S. Oil isn’t its only business, though: Valero also holds renewable assets and is one of the largest producers of ethanol, making well over a billion gallons of the fuel per year.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Joseph W. Gorder
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
San Antonio, TX
Website
Years on Global 500 List
17
Employees
9,996
#37
News about Valero Energy
It was not clear if the water supply was ever contaminated by the spill.
"Gasoline is on the verge of trading under diesel... in JULY!!! That's insane," one trader said.
Valero Energy and Phillips 66 both say they are in 'max gasoline mode.'
But it will certainly make oil companies richer.
And that's just those in the S&P 500.