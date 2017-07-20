HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Andrew Harrer — Bloomberg via Getty Images

Valero Energy

The largest independent refiner in the U.S. operates more than a dozen refineries around the world, capable of running through more than three million barrels of oil per day. Profits and revenue have softened in recent years, however, particularly as Valero can no longer cash in on a surplus of oil in the U.S. Oil isn’t its only business, though: Valero also holds renewable assets and is one of the largest producers of ethanol, making well over a billion gallons of the fuel per year.

CEO

Joseph W. Gorder

Sector

Energy

Industry

Petroleum Refining

HQ Location

San Antonio, TX

Website

www.valero.com

Years on Global 500 List

17

Employees

9,996

Excise taxes have been deducted.
Valero Energy: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$70,166-14.2%
Profits ($M)$2,289.0-42.6%
Assets ($M)$46,173
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$20,024
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.3%
Profits as % of Assets5.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity11.4%
News about Valero Energy

Texas City Lifts Tap Water Ban After Chemical Spill Fear

It was not clear if the water supply was ever contaminated by the spill.

Read More →
'Insane' U.S. Diesel and Gasoline Prices Are Killing Refiners

"Gasoline is on the verge of trading under diesel... in JULY!!! That's insane," one trader said.

Read More →
The Environment? Cheap Oil Is Juicing U.S. Gas and SUV Sales

Valero Energy and Phillips 66 both say they are in 'max gasoline mode.'

Read More →
The Oil Export Ban's Death Won't Raise Gas Prices—For Now

But it will certainly make oil companies richer.

Read More →
Oil Plunge Leaves Investors $700 Billion Poorer

And that's just those in the S&P 500.

Read More →
