The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

370

Vale

Brazil

 

CEO

Fabio Schvartsman

Sector

Energy

Industry

Mining, Crude-Oil Production

HQ Location

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Website

www.vale.com

Years on Global 500 List

11

Employees

73,062

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
Vale: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$29,36314.7%
Profits ($M)$3,982.0
Assets ($M)$99,014
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$39,042
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues13.6%
Profits as % of Assets4.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity10.2%
