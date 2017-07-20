Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Fabio Schvartsman
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Website
Years on Global 500 List
11
Employees
73,062
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
