CEO
David P. Abney
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Mail, Package, and Freight Delivery
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
335,520
News about UPS
UPS Wants 25% of Its Fleet to Be Environmentally-Friendly by 2020
The company hopes to draw 40% of its fuel from alternative sources by 2025.
How Logos Became the Most Important Quarter-Inch in Business
No longer just a visual symbol, they’re now icons that people touch—and can get incensed about.
Walmart Recruits Its Store Workers to Make Deliveries on Their Drive Home
UPS Fined $247 Million Over Illegal Cigarette Shipments
The court said it was "troubled" by the UPS' "consistent unwillingness to acknowledge its errors."
This Startup Wants to Deliver You Your Groceries
Deliv is unveiling a new service to deliver food for grocery stores and food companies.
