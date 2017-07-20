HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Don Emmert —AFP/Getty Images

138

UPS

UPS

U.S.

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

David P. Abney

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Mail, Package, and Freight Delivery

HQ Location

Atlanta, GA

Website

www.ups.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

335,520

UPS is also featured in these fortune lists

#46

Fortune 500

#35

World’s Most Admired Companies

UPS: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$60,9064.4%
Profits ($M)$3,431.0-29.2%
Assets ($M)$40,377
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$405
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.6%
Profits as % of Assets8.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity847.2%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about UPS

UPS Wants 25% of Its Fleet to Be Environmentally-Friendly by 2020

The company hopes to draw 40% of its fuel from alternative sources by 2025.

Read More →
How Logos Became the Most Important Quarter-Inch in Business

No longer just a visual symbol, they’re now icons that people touch—and can get incensed about.

Read More →
Walmart Recruits Its Store Workers to Make Deliveries on Their Drive Home

Walmart Recruits Its Store Workers to Make Deliveries on Their Way Home

Read More →
UPS Fined $247 Million Over Illegal Cigarette Shipments

The court said it was "troubled" by the UPS' "consistent unwillingness to acknowledge its errors."

Read More →
This Startup Wants to Deliver You Your Groceries

Deliv is unveiling a new service to deliver food for grocery stores and food companies.

Read More →
137
139
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.