For United, 2016 was a year of recovery. CEO Oscar Munoz “who suffered a heart attack in October 2015 after just 38 days on the job” underwent a full heart transplant and returned to work just two months later in March 2016. The company also poached president Scott Kirby from rival American Airlines and successfully settled contract negotiations with four major unions. Revenues declined by $1.3 billion, a result of competition on passenger fares and a strong U.S. dollar, and a slew of public relations crises kept the company in the news for all the wrong reasons. No matter: Investors see upside, and the stock is up more than 10% year-to-date.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Oscar Munoz
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
HQ Location
Chicago, IL
Years on Global 500 List
22
Employees
88,000
#83
SPONSOR CENTER
News about United Continental Holdings
Frontier Airlines' move could spike price wars.
The rapper said his dog was put on the wrong flight.
And you could get $250 in travel vouchers
The number of planes equipped with on-board Wi-Fi will more than double by 2022.
"We aren't particularly excited about Qatar's outreach."