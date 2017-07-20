HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Meinzahn/Getty Images

287

United Continental Holdings

UAL

U.S.

 

For United, 2016 was a year of recovery. CEO Oscar Munoz “who suffered a heart attack in October 2015 after just 38 days on the job” underwent a full heart transplant and returned to work just two months later in March 2016. The company also poached president Scott Kirby from rival American Airlines and successfully settled contract negotiations with four major unions. Revenues declined by $1.3 billion, a result of competition on passenger fares and a strong U.S. dollar, and a slew of public relations crises kept the company in the news for all the wrong reasons. No matter: Investors see upside, and the stock is up more than 10% year-to-date.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Oscar Munoz

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Airlines

HQ Location

Chicago, IL

Website

www.unitedcontinentalholdings.com

Years on Global 500 List

22

Employees

88,000

United Continental Holdings is also featured in these fortune lists

#83

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

United Continental Holdings: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$36,556-3.5%
Profits ($M)$2,263.0-69.2%
Assets ($M)$40,140
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$8,659
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.2%
Profits as % of Assets5.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity26.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about United Continental Holdings

As Low-Fare Airlines Expand, Here's How To Track the Best Deals

Frontier Airlines' move could spike price wars.

Read More →
United Airlines Just Lost This Rapper's Dog

The rapper said his dog was put on the wrong flight.

Read More →
This Is United's New Plan to Deal With Overbooked Flights

And you could get $250 in travel vouchers

Read More →
Road Warriors Rejoice: Wi-Fi Is Coming to More Airplanes

The number of planes equipped with on-board Wi-Fi will more than double by 2022.

Read More →
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker's Chilly Response to Qatar Airlines

"We aren't particularly excited about Qatar's outreach."

Read More →
286
288
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.