The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

150

Unilever

UL

Britain/Netherlands

 

CEO

Paul Polman

Sector

Household Products

Industry

Household and Personal Products

HQ Location

London, Britain

Website

www.unilever.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

168,832

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Unilever is also featured in these fortune lists

#38

World’s Most Admired Companies

#27

Change the World

Unilever: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$58,292-1.4%
Profits ($M)$5,732.75.3%
Assets ($M)$59,512
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$17,247
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues9.8%
Profits as % of Assets9.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity33.2%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Unilever

Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Maker: Get Ready for Kombucha-Inspired Ice Cream

Eric Fredette explains how he develops new ice cream flavors for the company.

Read More →
Activist Investor Keith Meister Is Holding a $20 Billion Deal to Ransom

He wants Huntsman to pay more for Swiss chemicals group Clariant

Read More →
Nestle Plans $20.8 Billion Share Buyback Amid Pressure From Daniel Loeb's Third Point

Amid Pressure From Daniel Loeb's Third Point.

Read More →
How Some of the World's Biggest Brands Are Fighting Sexism in Advertising

Because real women don't see themselves portrayed in ads.

Read More →
Nestle Leads $77M Funding Round In Meal-Delivery Startup Freshly

Freshly has raised $107 million in total since launching in 2015.

Read More →
