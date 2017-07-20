Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Paul Polman
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Household and Personal Products
HQ Location
London, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
168,832
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Unilever is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Unilever
Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Maker: Get Ready for Kombucha-Inspired Ice Cream
Eric Fredette explains how he develops new ice cream flavors for the company.
Read More →
Activist Investor Keith Meister Is Holding a $20 Billion Deal to Ransom
He wants Huntsman to pay more for Swiss chemicals group Clariant
Read More →
Nestle Plans $20.8 Billion Share Buyback Amid Pressure From Daniel Loeb's Third Point
Amid Pressure From Daniel Loeb's Third Point.
Read More →
How Some of the World's Biggest Brands Are Fighting Sexism in Advertising
Because real women don't see themselves portrayed in ads.
Read More →
Nestle Leads $77M Funding Round In Meal-Delivery Startup Freshly
Freshly has raised $107 million in total since launching in 2015.
Read More →