CEO
Jean Pierre Mustier
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Milan, Italy
Website
Years on Global 500 List
22
Employees
117,659
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
News about UniCredit Group
This Is How Scared Italy's Government Is About Its Banks
Rome is creating a $21 billion fund for possible bailouts
Unicredit Can't Save Italy But May Have Saved Itself
Italy's No. 2 bank proves it's no zombie.
Italy Is Preparing a Bailout of Its Largest Problem Bank
The news has shored up confidence in Italy's other banks
What Italy's 'No' Vote Means for the Euro and Banks
Political paralysis risk triggering a full-blown banking crisis
Meet the Russian Bank with Ties to Donald Trump
Neither trusting the Kremlin nor trusted by it
