The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

328

UniCredit Group

UNCFF

Italy

 

CEO

Jean Pierre Mustier

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

Milan, Italy

Website

www.unicreditgroup.eu

Years on Global 500 List

22

Employees

117,659

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
UniCredit Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$32,539-5.9%
Profits ($M)$-13,038.0-793.7%
Assets ($M)$906,489
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$41,484
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-40.1%
Profits as % of Assets-1.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-31.4%
