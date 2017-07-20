HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

291

UBS Group

UBS

Switzerland

 

CEO

Sergio P. Ermotti

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

Zurich, Switzerland

Website

www.ubs.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

59,387

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
UBS Group is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

UBS Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$36,230-5.9%
Profits ($M)$3,252.2-49.6%
Assets ($M)$920,291
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$52,777
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues9.0%
Profits as % of Assets0.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.2%
News about UBS Group

Intel and Big Banks Put $100 Million in Finance Tech Firm R3

Investors include HSBC, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and more.

Why Apple Is One of the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

The iPhone maker is sharing more of its $250 billion-plus cash hoard.

Credit Suisse CEO Got a Huge Raise After Bank's Second Straight Year in the Red

While the bank's bonus pool also rose 6% to 3.09 billion francs.

Goldman Sachs' Robo-Adviser to Give Investment Advice to Its Affluent Customers

For years the company has grappled with tapping the mass affluent segment without diluting its brand

UBS Has Cut Down on Bonuses, Including for Its CEO

CEO Sergio Ermotti's bonus was also down 5.2%.

