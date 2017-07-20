HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

U.S. Bancorp

481

U.S. Bancorp

USB

U.S.

 

CEO

Andrew J. Cecere

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

Minneapolis, MN

Website

www.usbank.com

Years on Global 500 List

12

Employees

71,191

U.S. Bancorp is also featured in these fortune lists

#125

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

U.S. Bancorp: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$22,7445.8%
Profits ($M)$5,888.00.2%
Assets ($M)$445,964
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$47,298
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues25.9%
Profits as % of Assets1.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity12.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about U.S. Bancorp

Donald Trump Just Gave the 7 Biggest Banks a $35.4 Billion Boost In Value

After he pulls back on Dodd-Frank reform

Read More →
Protesters Climb Rafters at Vikings Game and Drop Banner Against Dakota Access Pipeline

Protesters appeared to urge U.S. Bank to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Read More →
Top Diversity Exec Tells How He Creates a 'Safe Space' At Work

“It’s important for everyone to know that they’ve got a voice," he says.

Read More →
Why Big Banks Are Putting Caps on Director Salaries

And why the move doesn't satisfy critics of banker pay.

Read More →
Here Are 5 Amazing Things About the Minnesota Vikings' New Stadium

A clear roof, giant doors, a big price tag and more.

Read More →
