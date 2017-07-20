Tyson’s 2014 purchase of Hillshire Brands for nearly $8 billion continues to pay off for the largest meatpacking company in the U.S. and is a key part of the company’s strategy to focus on less commoditized products and diversify its portfolio. With exposure to chicken, beef, and pork “plus a growing business in prepared foods and an eye toward international markets” it’s well-positioned for the future even as it posts growing annual losses of $2.8 billion on revenues of $36.9 billion.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas P. Hayes
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Production
HQ Location
Springdale, AR
Website
Years on Global 500 List
16
Employees
114,000
#82
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Tyson Foods
Beef is the fastest-growing meat sector in China, outstripping stagnant demand for pork.
Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
Still, quarterly earnings were "better than feared"
And business is pushing back the frontiers faster than government can appreciate
Insights from Campbell Soup and Tyson Foods' CEOs.