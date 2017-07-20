Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
James R. Murdoch
Sector
Media
Industry
Entertainment
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
21,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.
Twenty-First Century Fox is also featured in these fortune lists
#101
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Twenty-First Century Fox
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sold Stock Before Fox Fired Bill O'Reilly
Just as another sexual harassment scandal was brewing at Fox News.
Read More →
The Internet Thinks Chris Wallace Was the Real Winner of the Presidential Debate
Forget Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, the moderator shined
Read More →
To Understand the Illegal Ivory Trade, Replace 'Elephant' With 'Cocaine'
Wildlife trafficking is more violent than you might imagine.
Read More →
The bubble will burst, says VC Jim Breyer
The veteran investor also reports that Chinese tech companies are paying up big time for talent. Plus, he takes a stake in a meditation company.
Read More →
Murdoch’s Time Warner bid would be second-largest media deal ever
Mogul is willing to shell out the big bucks to seal the deal, and the wheeling and dealing may be far from over.
Read More →