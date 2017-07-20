HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

The insurance holding company provides a wide range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products. It’s operating from a position of strength and in 2016 saw operating return on equity of 13.3%, consistent with its performance over the decade despite historically low interest rates. Its business, bond, and homeowners insurance divisions posted solid results but bodily injury losses negatively impacted profitability in its personal auto insurance business. The wild card? How Trump Administration policies, specifically tax reform, will affect the company.

CEO

Alan D. Schnitzer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.travelers.com

Years on Global 500 List

14

Employees

30,900

Travelers Cos. is also featured in these fortune lists

#99

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Travelers Cos.: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$27,6253.1%
Profits ($M)$3,014.0-12.4%
Assets ($M)$100,245
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$23,221
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.9%
Profits as % of Assets3.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity13.0%
