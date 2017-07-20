HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

John Keeble—Getty Images

5

Toyota Motor

TM

Japan

 

The Japanese automobile manufacturer is the fifth-largest company in the world by revenue as of Apr. 2017, as well as the world’s biggest automotive manufacturer. It’s the world’s market leader in sales of hybrid electric cars and the maker of the popular Prius car, one of the world’s top-selling hybrids with over 6 million cars sold worldwide as of January 2017. Toyota produces vehicles for five brands including the Toyota brand, Lexus, Hino, Ranz, and Daihatsu.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Akio Toyoda

Sector

Motor Vehicles & Parts

Industry

Motor Vehicles and Parts

HQ Location

Toyota, Japan

Website

www.toyota-global.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

364,445

Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
Toyota Motor is also featured in these fortune lists

#34

World’s Most Admired Companies

Toyota Motor: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$254,6947.7%
Profits ($M)$16,899.3-12.3%
Assets ($M)$437,575
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$157,210
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.6%
Profits as % of Assets3.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity10.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Toyota Motor

Toyota Just Tested Its New Robot With a Disabled War Veteran

The goal was to learn how robots could act as care-takers for the disabled.

Read More →
Toyota Is Aiming to Debut a Flying Car by 2020

For now though, it's still got a ways to go.

Read More →
Toyota Has Sold Final Tesla Stake, Bringing EV Collaboration to a Close

Toyota seems to be serious about building electric cars, but doubts remain.

Read More →
4 Automakers Settle Takata Airbag Claims for $553 Million

To address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million recalled vehicles.

Read More →
Automakers Call for 'Rational, Predictable' Emissions Policy Amid Trump's Review

A trade group says that automakers are not seeking a rollback of existing standards.

Read More →
4
6
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.