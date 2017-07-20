The Japanese automobile manufacturer is the fifth-largest company in the world by revenue as of Apr. 2017, as well as the world’s biggest automotive manufacturer. It’s the world’s market leader in sales of hybrid electric cars and the maker of the popular Prius car, one of the world’s top-selling hybrids with over 6 million cars sold worldwide as of January 2017. Toyota produces vehicles for five brands including the Toyota brand, Lexus, Hino, Ranz, and Daihatsu.
CEO
Akio Toyoda
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Toyota, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
364,445
News about Toyota Motor
The goal was to learn how robots could act as care-takers for the disabled.
For now though, it's still got a ways to go.
Toyota seems to be serious about building electric cars, but doubts remain.
To address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million recalled vehicles.
A trade group says that automakers are not seeking a rollback of existing standards.