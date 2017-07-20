Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Patrick Pouyanne
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Courbevoie, France
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
102,168
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Excise taxes have been deducted.
