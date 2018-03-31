Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Nobuaki Kurumatani
Sector
Technology
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equip.
HQ Location
Tokyo
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
141,256
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles., Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Toshiba
Toshiba Slams Western Digital for 'Overstating' Its Rights in $18 Billion Sale of Chip Unit
Showing the two remain at loggerheads as Toshiba talks to Bain.
Read More →
The Sale of Toshiba's $22 Billion Chip Business Just Took Another Big Twist
The Japanese company is running out of time to sell its $22 billion chip business
Read More →
Toshiba Is Scrambling to Close $18 Billion Sale to Cover Losses
The board will meet again this week.
Read More →
Here's Why Toshiba Shares Are Tanking Yet Again
On Tuesday, in a meeting with banks, Toshiba reportedly asked for "a new lending facility."
Read More →
Toshiba Takes $2.3 Billion Writedown on U.S. Nuclear Unit Westinghouse
Still, it raised its earnings estimates for the year ended in March.
Read More →