HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

AP/REX/Shutterstock

326

Toshiba

TOSYY

Japan

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Nobuaki Kurumatani

Sector

Technology

Industry

Electronics, Electrical Equip.

HQ Location

Tokyo

Website

www.toshiba.co.jp

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

141,256

Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles., Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$35,630-20.7%
Profits ($M)$7,256.8
Assets ($M)$41,928
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$7,365
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues20.4%
Profits as % of Assets17.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity98.5%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Toshiba

Toshiba Slams Western Digital for 'Overstating' Its Rights in $18 Billion Sale of Chip Unit

Showing the two remain at loggerheads as Toshiba talks to Bain.

Read More →
The Sale of Toshiba's $22 Billion Chip Business Just Took Another Big Twist

The Japanese company is running out of time to sell its $22 billion chip business

Read More →
Toshiba Is Scrambling to Close $18 Billion Sale to Cover Losses

The board will meet again this week.

Read More →
Here's Why Toshiba Shares Are Tanking Yet Again

On Tuesday, in a meeting with banks, Toshiba reportedly asked for "a new lending facility."

Read More →
Toshiba Takes $2.3 Billion Writedown on U.S. Nuclear Unit Westinghouse

Still, it raised its earnings estimates for the year ended in March.

Read More →
325
327
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.