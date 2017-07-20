In a bleak environment for retail, the parent company of Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods continues to dominate the landscape. TJX sells an ever-changing assortment of branded goods at discounted prices “a formula that’s become increasingly appealing to value-oriented shoppers and has led to some copycat attempts from the likes of Macy’s and Nordstrom. TJX marked its 40th anniversary with annual sales of $33.2 billion, a 7% increase, and profits of $2.3 billion” a strong start for new CEO Ernie Herrman.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ernie L. Herrman
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers
HQ Location
Framingham, MA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
16
Employees
235,000
#87
SPONSOR CENTER
News about TJX
We are now up to 23 retailer bankruptcies, a record pace.
The industry took a dive on this year’s Fortune 500 list, but its vitals are still strong.
The downsizing of retail will continue apace.
Landlords are not cutting the footwear chain any slack.
The new boss has no apparel experience, but he is a brand wizard.