HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of HBO

371

Time Warner

TWX

U.S.

 

Despite the looming prospect of a merger with AT&T, Time Warner remained focused in 2016 and all three of its business segments grew their top line. Turner was able to charge higher carriage costs to cable providers despite a slight decline in subscriber base; HBO’s subscription revenues rose by more than $250 million; and Warner Bros. scored box office hits with “Suicide Squad,” “Batman vs. Superman,” and “Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them.” That winning streak could continue in 2017 thanks to “Wonder Woman” and a new season of “Game of Thrones” on HBO.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Jeffrey L. Bewkes

Sector

Media

Industry

Entertainment

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.timewarner.com

Years on Global 500 List

16

Employees

25,000

Time Warner is also featured in these fortune lists

#95

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Time Warner: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$29,3184.3%
Profits ($M)$3,926.02.4%
Assets ($M)$65,966
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$24,335
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues13.4%
Profits as % of Assets6.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity16.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Time Warner

'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Premiere Shatters Records

Another big milestone for the hit HBO series.

Read More →
How Many People Will Watch the 'Game of Thrones' Season Premiere?

Nearly 11 million watched last year's premiere episode.

Read More →
AT&T Plans to Shake Up Executive Ranks After the Time Warner Deal

CEO Randall Stephenson to become executive chairman.

Read More →
HBO and Netflix Dominated the Emmy Nominations (Again)

HBO's 'Westworld' and Netflix's 'Stranger Things' are both top nominees.

Read More →
Winter Is Here in HBO’s Biggest Show: ‘Game of Thrones’

The most-watched show on the cable network comes back this weekend.

Read More →
370
372
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.