Despite the looming prospect of a merger with AT&T, Time Warner remained focused in 2016 and all three of its business segments grew their top line. Turner was able to charge higher carriage costs to cable providers despite a slight decline in subscriber base; HBO’s subscription revenues rose by more than $250 million; and Warner Bros. scored box office hits with “Suicide Squad,” “Batman vs. Superman,” and “Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them.” That winning streak could continue in 2017 thanks to “Wonder Woman” and a new season of “Game of Thrones” on HBO.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jeffrey L. Bewkes
Sector
Media
Industry
Entertainment
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Global 500 List
16
Employees
25,000
#95
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Time Warner
Another big milestone for the hit HBO series.
Nearly 11 million watched last year's premiere episode.
CEO Randall Stephenson to become executive chairman.
HBO's 'Westworld' and Netflix's 'Stranger Things' are both top nominees.
The most-watched show on the cable network comes back this weekend.