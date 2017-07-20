Profits for the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association, which manages retirement accounts and mutual funds and sells insurance plans, jumped from $1.2 billion in 2015 to $1.5 billion in 2016. TIAA is seeing the benefits of its 2014 acquisition of Nuveen Investments and its expansion of offerings in other types of investment classes such as real estate, agriculture, and timber.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Roger W. Ferguson Jr.
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Global 500 List
20
Employees
12,997
Not a mutual company, but reports financial data according to statutory accounting.
TIAA is also featured in these fortune lists
#80