CEO
Heinrich Hiesinger
Sector
Materials
Industry
Metals
HQ Location
Essen, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
156,487
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.
News about ThyssenKrupp
This German Industrial Giant Plans to 'Print' Products for Its Customers
The use of 3D technology for additive manufacturing is surging.
German Steelmaker ThyssenKrupp Discloses 'Massive' Cyber Attack
Technical trade secrets were stolen.
Germany's Major Firms Have Hired Fewer Than 100 of Its 1 Million Refugees
They will have to explain why to Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is in hot water over the refugees.
Why Connecting Devices to the Internet Is Just the First Step
It's what you do with the data that's important.
