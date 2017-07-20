HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

224

ThyssenKrupp

TKAMY

Germany

 

CEO

Heinrich Hiesinger

Sector

Materials

Industry

Metals

HQ Location

Essen, Germany

Website

www.thyssenkrupp.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

156,487

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.
ThyssenKrupp: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$43,589-11.0%
Profits ($M)$328.6-7.1%
Assets ($M)$39,411
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$2,362
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues0.8%
Profits as % of Assets0.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity13.9%
