Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

CEO
Yitzhak Peterburg
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Petach Tikva, Israel
Website
Years on Global 500 List
1
Employees
56,960
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
