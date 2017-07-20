Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gregory J. Goff
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
San Antonio, TX
Website
Years on Global 500 List
11
Employees
6,308
Excise taxes have been deducted.
News about Tesoro
Oil Refiner Tesoro Buys Western Refining for $4.1 Billion
The combined company will have over 3,000 branded retail stations.
Dozens Arrested in Washington State Environmental Protest
Protestors and "kayaktivists" came by land and by sea, camping in tents and floating in canoes.
The Environment? Cheap Oil Is Juicing U.S. Gas and SUV Sales
Valero Energy and Phillips 66 both say they are in 'max gasoline mode.'
The Oil Export Ban's Death Won't Raise Gas Prices—For Now
But it will certainly make oil companies richer.
Union says tentative deal reached to end U.S. refinery strike
Four-year deal includes modest pay raises but addresses union concerns over contracted labor and worker fatigue.
