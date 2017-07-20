HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Bob Riha, Jr. — Reuters

453

Tesoro

TSO

U.S.

 

CEO

Gregory J. Goff

Sector

Energy

Industry

Petroleum Refining

HQ Location

San Antonio, TX

Website

www.tsocorp.com

Years on Global 500 List

11

Employees

6,308

Excise taxes have been deducted.
Tesoro is also featured in these fortune lists

#117

Fortune 500

Tesoro: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$24,005-14.7%
Profits ($M)$734.0-52.3%
Assets ($M)$20,398
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$5,465
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.1%
Profits as % of Assets3.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity13.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Tesoro

Oil Refiner Tesoro Buys Western Refining for $4.1 Billion

The combined company will have over 3,000 branded retail stations.

Dozens Arrested in Washington State Environmental Protest

Protestors and "kayaktivists" came by land and by sea, camping in tents and floating in canoes.

The Environment? Cheap Oil Is Juicing U.S. Gas and SUV Sales

Valero Energy and Phillips 66 both say they are in 'max gasoline mode.'

The Oil Export Ban's Death Won't Raise Gas Prices—For Now

But it will certainly make oil companies richer.

Union says tentative deal reached to end U.S. refinery strike

Four-year deal includes modest pay raises but addresses union concerns over contracted labor and worker fatigue.

