Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Daniel Leal-Olivas—AFP/Getty Images

92

Tesco

TSCDY

Britain

 

CEO

David J. Lewis

Sector

Food & Drug Stores

Industry

Food and Drug Stores

HQ Location

Welwyn Garden City, Britain

Website

www.tescoplc.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

342,770

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2017.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
Tesco: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$74,393-15.1%
Profits ($M)$-52.7-125.3%
Assets ($M)$57,052
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$8,011
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-0.1%
Profits as % of Assets-0.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-0.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Tesco

German Grocery Chain Aldi to Invest $3.4 Billion to Expand U.S. Stores

To bump its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022.

Read More →
Tesco Agrees to Pay $162 Million Fine Over Accounting Scandal

The retailer will also take a one-off charge of $295 million and pay compensation to some investors.

Read More →
Whole Foods Is Closing Nine Stores After a Year of Sluggish Sales

The natural food grocer faces tough competition from other retailers like Kroger and Wal-Mart.

Read More →
Britain Panics as Mondelez Cuts the Size of Toblerone

Another bleak consequence of the Brexit vote.

Read More →
Tesco Grows Its Market Share For the First Time in 5 Years

The supermarket giant's turnaround plan appears to be working.

Read More →
