Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David J. Lewis
Sector
Food & Drug Stores
Industry
Food and Drug Stores
HQ Location
Welwyn Garden City, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
342,770
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2017.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Tesco
German Grocery Chain Aldi to Invest $3.4 Billion to Expand U.S. Stores
To bump its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022.
Read More →
Tesco Agrees to Pay $162 Million Fine Over Accounting Scandal
The retailer will also take a one-off charge of $295 million and pay compensation to some investors.
Read More →
Whole Foods Is Closing Nine Stores After a Year of Sluggish Sales
The natural food grocer faces tough competition from other retailers like Kroger and Wal-Mart.
Read More →
Britain Panics as Mondelez Cuts the Size of Toblerone
Another bleak consequence of the Brexit vote.
Read More →
Tesco Grows Its Market Share For the First Time in 5 Years
The supermarket giant's turnaround plan appears to be working.
Read More →