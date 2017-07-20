Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete Lopez
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Madrid, Spain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
127,323
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Telefonica is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Telefonica
How Europe Is Trying to Get Everything in Place for Self-Driving Cars
It's a politically-led alliance.
Read More →
Israel's Biggest Telecom Is Investing Millions to Develop Internet-Run 'Smart Cities'
Internet-controlled street lights and trash collection
Read More →
The Inventor of the Web Wants Europeans To Rescue Net Neutrality
Tim Berners-Lee urges people to comment on new guidelines over next few days.
Read More →