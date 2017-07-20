HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Amit Dave—Reuters

247

Tata Motors

TTM

India

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Guenter Butschek

Sector

Motor Vehicles & Parts

Industry

Motor Vehicles and Parts

HQ Location

Mumbai, India

Website

www.tatamotors.com

Years on Global 500 List

8

Employees

79,558

Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.Excise taxes have been deducted.
Tata Motors: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$40,329-4.2%
Profits ($M)$1,111.6-34.0%
Assets ($M)$42,162
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$8,942
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.8%
Profits as % of Assets2.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity12.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Tata Motors

India's Tata Sons Names Insider Chandrasekaran as Its New Chairman

The $100 billion conglomerate is still reeling from the October ouster of Cyrus Mistry.

Read More →
Jaguar Land Rover Had Its Best Year Ever in 2016

But British carmaker could encounter headwinds in 2017 and beyond.

Read More →
Battle Lines Are Forming in India's Biggest Corporate Showdown

Both Tata and its ousted chairman have hired some of the country's top legal brains.

Read More →
Udacity Creates Another Way For Its Graduates to Earn Cash

The online education service has created a consulting business to help clients with tech projects.

Read More →
Ousted Tata Chairman's Leaked Email Takes Nasty Boardroom Battle Public

Cyrus Mistry's email was leaked late Wednesday and quickly went viral.

Read More →
246
248
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.