Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Guenter Butschek
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Mumbai, India
Website
Years on Global 500 List
8
Employees
79,558
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.Excise taxes have been deducted.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Tata Motors
India's Tata Sons Names Insider Chandrasekaran as Its New Chairman
The $100 billion conglomerate is still reeling from the October ouster of Cyrus Mistry.
Read More →
Jaguar Land Rover Had Its Best Year Ever in 2016
But British carmaker could encounter headwinds in 2017 and beyond.
Read More →
Battle Lines Are Forming in India's Biggest Corporate Showdown
Both Tata and its ousted chairman have hired some of the country's top legal brains.
Read More →
Udacity Creates Another Way For Its Graduates to Earn Cash
The online education service has created a consulting business to help clients with tech projects.
Read More →
Ousted Tata Chairman's Leaked Email Takes Nasty Boardroom Battle Public
Cyrus Mistry's email was leaked late Wednesday and quickly went viral.
Read More →