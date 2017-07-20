HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Pat Greenhouse — Boston Globe via Getty Images

107

Target

TGT

U.S.

 

Target has grown its digital sales almost 30% annually over the past two years, a rate it claims surpasses the rest of the retail industry. It turns out that hasn’t been enough to keep up with the ways that consumers have shifted their shopping behavior to the web. Revenue declined nearly 6% last year, in large part because of the sale of its pharmacy business to CVS. The company has said it will invest $7 billion over the next three years to beef up its digital operations, freshen up existing stores, and open more small outlets that give the company a presence in urban areas. CEO Brian Cornell also worked to revamp the company’s food business as well as launch new brands like Cat & Jack and Pillowfort–labels for kids that have so far been big hits.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Brian C. Cornell

Sector

Retailing

Industry

General Merchandisers

HQ Location

Minneapolis, MN

Website

www.target.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

323,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.
Target is also featured in these fortune lists

#38

Fortune 500

#44

World’s Most Admired Companies

Target: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$69,495-5.8%
Profits ($M)$2,737.0-18.6%
Assets ($M)$37,431
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$10,953
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.9%
Profits as % of Assets7.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity25.0%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Target

Kohl's CEO Says Tech Will Spare His Stores From Retail's Shakeout

And he thinks it'll keep him from having to close stores.

Read More →
Target CEO Sees Risk in Innovation for Innovation's Sake

Some of the geeks were "drifting out to another universe."

Read More →
Why Goldman Thinks Walmart Can Hold Its Own Against Amazon

Shares spiked after the Wall Street bank praised the retailer.

Read More →
Walmart Launches Online Tools for Back-to-School Shoppers

Back-to-school is expected to be a $83.6 billion bonanza.

Read More →
Why J.C. Penney Is Betting Big on Toys

The struggling chain wants a piece of the $26 billion toy market.

Read More →
106
108
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.